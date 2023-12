Showstopper Nick Kyrgios and former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu were notable absentees Thursday from the 2024 Australian Open entry list, but Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are set for their Grand Slam comebacks.

The news for Nadal and Osaka was not unexpected after both entered the lead-up Brisbane International tournament.

Japan's Osaka gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has not played since September 2022, having also struggled with her mental health.