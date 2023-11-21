New Zealand playmaker Richie Mo'unga said Tuesday that he can imagine playing in Japan "until I retire" and is not thinking about a future return to the All Blacks.

Mo'unga has moved to Toshiba Brave Lupus on a three-year deal, meaning he cannot play for the All Blacks during that time unless eligibility rules change to allow overseas-based players.

The 29-year-old, who played a pivotal role in New Zealand's run to last month's World Cup final, said he was "fully involved" in his move to Toshiba.