Jared Goff overcame a shaky start to lead the Detroit Lions to a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears, as the in-form Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers cruised to easy victories in the NFL on Sunday.

Goff threw three interceptions to help the Bears take a commanding 26-14 lead with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter at Detroit's Ford Field.

The NFC North-leading Lions roared back in the closing minutes to rattle off 17 unanswered points, clinching a 31-26 victory that improved their record to 8-2.