Corey Seager smashed a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers bounced back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Seager blasted a 421-foot home run over right field in the top of the third inning after Marcus Semien had driven in a run for Nathaniel Lowe earlier in the inning.

The Diamondbacks had routed Texas 9-1 in Arlington on Saturday to level the best-of-seven World Series.