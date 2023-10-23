Victor Wembanyama will launch his bid to lead the San Antonio Spurs back to prominence, while the defending champion Denver Nuggets will be hoping to start a dynasty as the NBA season tips off on Tuesday.

After a hectic offseason that saw a slew of coaching changes and blockbuster trades, the NBA's marathon 82-game season begins with a doubleheader featuring four teams from the Western Conference.

The Nuggets will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals, while the Golden State Warriors entertain Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.