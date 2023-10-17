Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru has been slapped with a 10-year ban for doping and trying to obstruct the investigation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Monday.

The 31-year-old tested positive for prohibited substances after winning the Milan marathon in May 2021 and the Abu Dhabi event in November that year, it said in a statement.

Kenya has seen a surge in doping cases that have stained the reputation of the athletics powerhouse. Almost 70 athletes — mainly distance runners — have been banned in the last five years.