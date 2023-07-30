Ian Foster says the All Blacks are still not the finished product, despite banking two trophies on a 10-game unbeaten streak, in an ominous sign ahead of the World Cup in France.

New Zealand crushed a disjointed Wallabies 38-7 in Melbourne on Saturday in another statement performance, which followed impressive victories over world champion South Africa and an improving Argentina.

Once again, the All Blacks were patient in defence, retained the ball well, were dominant in the scrum and devastating on the break, crossing for six tries in front of nearly 84,000 fans.