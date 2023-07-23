American Brian Harman shrugged off the pressure applied by Jon Rahm’s course-record 63 to take a five-shot lead into the final round of the British Open.

Despite two bogeys early in his third round on Saturday, Harman, who has never won a major, bounced back with four birdies to shoot a 69 and move to 12 under par.

No player has blown a five-shot lead heading into the final round of a major since Frenchman Jean van de Velde’s infamous collapse at the final hole of the 1999 British Open.