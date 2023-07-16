Miami – Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has signed a contract through the 2025 season with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer team announced on Saturday.
The 36-year-old striker, who sparked Argentina to a World Cup title last year in Qatar, is set to be unveiled by the team in a Sunday ceremony and expected to join Inter Miami on the pitch by Friday.
“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said in a statement.
