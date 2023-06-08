  • Nuggets center Nikola Jokic grabs a rebound during Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Miami on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Nuggets center Nikola Jokic grabs a rebound during Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Miami on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS, AFP-JIJI

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has viewed a lot of top-notch performances from the club’s star tandem of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

So he did not have any trouble assessing their efforts in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

“By far their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together,” Malone said.

