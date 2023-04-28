Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 30 as the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks in a 128-120 thriller on Thursday to win their NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoff series 4-2.

The Celtics, trying to get back to the NBA Finals after falling to the Golden State Warriors last season, booked a conference semifinal showdown with a Philadelphia 76ers team led by Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Trae Young, hero of the Hawks’ 119-117 come-from-behind victory in Game 5 that extended the series on Tuesday, scored 30 points with 10 assists.