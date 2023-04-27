Aaron Rodgers was unveiled as the new quarterback of the New York Jets and quickly made it clear his goal is to end the franchise’s long wait for a second Super Bowl title.

The 39-year-old formally completed his trade from the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, ending his 18-year spell with the historic franchise.

“That chapter is over now, and I’m excited about the new adventure here in New York,” Rodgers said during a news conference.