Aaron Rodgers was unveiled as the new quarterback of the New York Jets and quickly made it clear his goal is to end the franchise’s long wait for a second Super Bowl title.
The 39-year-old formally completed his trade from the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, ending his 18-year spell with the historic franchise.
“That chapter is over now, and I’m excited about the new adventure here in New York,” Rodgers said during a news conference.
