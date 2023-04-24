Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors held off a ferocious fourth-quarter rally from the Sacramento Kings to secure a 126-125 victory and pull even in the teams’ first-round playoff series on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes almost snatched victory for the Kings at the buzzer, but his long-range effort bounced off the rim to leave the defending NBA champions celebrating a result that leaves them tied at 2-2 in the best-of-seven series after dropping the first two games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves avoided a sweep with a 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 in Minnesota in the other Western Conference series on Sunday. The Nuggets lead the series 3-1.