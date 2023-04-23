England remained on course for a looming Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France with a 48-0 win over Ireland on Saturday.

The Six Nations champions ran in eight tries in Cork as they enjoyed yet another lopsided victory in this season’s edition.

But with Ireland, who only recently handed out professional contracts to the members of their 15-a-side squad, having already been well-beaten by Wales (31-5), France (53-3) and Italy (24-7) this Six Nations, fears had been expressed before the England march they could be on the receiving end of a 100-point rout.