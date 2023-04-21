Rafael Nadal announced he will miss next week’s Madrid Masters while also admitting he does not know when he will be back as he continues to struggle to recover from a hip injury that has put his status for the French Open in doubt.

“For the moment I’ve missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona,” Nadal said on Instagram on Thursday. “And unfortunately I won’t be able to be in Madrid either.”

The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January.