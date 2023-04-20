Rui Hachimura scored 20 points, but the Los Angeles Lakers lost 103-93 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Memphis evened the first-round playoff series between the Western Conference foes at 1-1.

After a 29-point outburst in the teams’ first meeting of the postseason, Hachimura came up big again at FedExForum in Memphis with an efficient 7-for-12 performance from the floor, including going 2-for-4 from behind the arc. Hachimura became the first Laker to score 20 points off the bench in consecutive playoff games since Magic Johnson in 1996.

The 25-year-old also collected five rebounds, two assists and a steal with no turnovers in 32 minutes of playing time.