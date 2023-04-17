Arsenal’s bid to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004 is in danger of imploding, but manager Mikel Arteta remains adamant the team can cope with the pressure of the title race.

Arteta’s side blew a two-goal lead for a second successive game as West Ham hit back to snatch a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium on Sunday.

After squandering the same advantage in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners once again paid the price for taking their foot off the gas.