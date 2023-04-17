Rui Hachimura scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The Japanese player racked up a team-high point total in just under 30 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and 11-for-14 overall. It was the first time in Hachimura’s four-year NBA career that he knocked down five 3-pointers in a game. He also snagged six rebounds to help the seventh-seeded Lakers take a 1-0 series lead on the road at FedExForum in Memphis.

When asked about the reaction in Japan to the game, which took place in the early hours of the morning in his home country, Hachimura said he had not seen any messages yet but that people are “probably hyped about it.”