Dublin – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday told an Irish audience he would prefer his children to play rugby rather than football due to the risk of brain injuries.
In a speech to lawmakers in Dublin, the 80-year-old reminisced about playing both sports and joked that rugby players were “all nuts.”
“But the interesting thing is I’d rather have my children playing rugby now for health reasons than I would have them playing football,” he added.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.