  • Joe Biden speakts during a dinner at Dublin Castle in Dublin on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Joe Biden speakts during a dinner at Dublin Castle in Dublin on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Dublin – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday told an Irish audience he would prefer his children to play rugby rather than football due to the risk of brain injuries.

In a speech to lawmakers in Dublin, the 80-year-old reminisced about playing both sports and joked that rugby players were “all nuts.”

“But the interesting thing is I’d rather have my children playing rugby now for health reasons than I would have them playing football,” he added.

