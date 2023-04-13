  • Bulls forward Patrick Williams drives to the basket against Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during their play-in game in Chicago on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Zach LaVine inspired a rally as the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the NBA play-in tournament Wednesday, while rising Australian star Josh Giddey helped the Oklahoma City Thunder end the New Orleans Pelicans’ season.

LaVine finished with 39 points — 30 of them scored after half-time — in a 109-105 road victory for the Bulls, who will now face Miami on Friday with the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs up for grabs.

LaVine and former Toronto star DeMar DeRozan showed superb composure down the stretch as Chicago recovered from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to snatch a win that left Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in stunned silence.

