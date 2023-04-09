When Russia invaded last February, Ukraine’s Olympic artistic swimmers Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva received a barrage of messages from Russian athletes, reassuring them Moscow’s forces were actually coming to their aid.

But as Russian missiles rained down on their home city of Kharkiv, the 21-year-old twins fled, upending their training regimes and piling the stress of war on the swimmers who are hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The invasion has pushed the sisters to join a chorus of Ukrainian athletes vowing to boycott Paris in 2024 if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows Russian athletes — including those who sent them “crazy” messages in the first days of the war — to compete.