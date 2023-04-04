Houston – The University of Connecticut Huskies overpowered the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to win the men’s NCAA collegiate basketball crown for the fifth time on Monday.
Tristen Newton scored 19 points and Malian power forward Adama Sanogo added 17 as the fourth-seeded Huskies dominated almost from start to finish to close out the victory at Houston’s NRG Stadium.
Sanogo was named the tournament’s outstanding player after the win.
