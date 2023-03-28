Antonio Conte has thanked Tottenham Hotspur fans and all those at the club who shared his “passion” following his departure from the Premier League side.

The Italian left his position as Spurs manager “by mutual agreement” on Sunday following 16 months in charge of the north London team.

His departure came after the Italian’s extraordinary post-match rant following a 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18 — a game in which Spurs blew a 3-1 lead — with Conte slamming Spurs players as “selfish” and unable to perform under pressure.