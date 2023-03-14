Gary Lineker will return as presenter of the flagship BBC soccer program Match of the Day, the broadcaster said on Monday, ending a crisis sparked by his outspoken criticism of the U.K. government’s new asylum policy.

The former England star was suspended on Friday after using Twitter last week to compare the language used to launch the new policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

His comments and removal sparked frenzied media coverage which escalated after fellow presenters, pundits and commentators backed Lineker by refusing to work over the weekend.