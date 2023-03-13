Freiburg Japanese winger Ritsu Doan scored late to secure a 2-1 win over under-pressure Hoffenheim at home on Sunday, sending his side up to fourth in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig’s 3-0 defeat of Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday had pushed Freiburg out of the top four heading into the match.

Pushing to keep on track for their first ever taste of Champions League football, Freiburg scored early through Maximilian Eggestein, who pounced on a loose ball after a swerving delivery from Vincenzo Grifo.