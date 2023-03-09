  • Dortmund's coach Edin Terzic shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the Champions League round of 16 football match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Moments after his side's controversial last 16 exit to Chelsea on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic gave his disappointed players time to digest the defeat .

"We're not thinking about the season right now" Terzic told Amazon Prime on the sidelines of Stamford Bridge after the 2-0 defeat saw Dortmund eliminated 2-1 on aggregate.

"We're simply disappointed."

