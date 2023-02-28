The head of Canada’s ruling soccer body resigned on Monday, saying change was needed at the top of the organization in the wake of a gender equity dispute with the Canadian women’s team.

Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis said in a statement that while there was “real potential” of agreeing a collective bargaining agreement for Canada’s men’s and women’s teams, it was time for him to go.

“While I have been one of the biggest proponents of equalizing the competitive performance environment for our women’s national team, I will unfortunately not be leading this organization when it happens,” Bontis wrote in a statement. “I acknowledge that this moment requires change.