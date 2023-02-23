Nadeshiko Japan snapped its four-match losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Olympic champion Canada in its closing match of the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday.

The Japanese, who had failed to score in defeats to the United States and Brazil in their first two matches of the tournament, broke out in a big way with goals from Kiko Seike, Yui Hasegawa and Jun Endo.

Japan, which had also failed to score in its last four matches — including defeats to England and Spain in November — finally found its finishing touch.