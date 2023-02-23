London – Wales captain Ken Owens said he hoped the country would no longer be the “laughing stock” of rugby now that Saturday’s Six Nations match against England has been confirmed after a potential strike by Welsh players was averted.
The showpiece match in Cardiff was at risk because of the dispute — with the Welsh Rugby Union facing losses of up to £9 million ($11 million) if the game did not take place.
“We felt we had to make a stand, but the conversations that have taken place over the last 10 days or so have shown that some positive resolutions can be found,” Owens said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.