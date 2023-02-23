Wales captain Ken Owens said he hoped the country would no longer be the “laughing stock” of rugby now that Saturday’s Six Nations match against England has been confirmed after a potential strike by Welsh players was averted.

The showpiece match in Cardiff was at risk because of the dispute — with the Welsh Rugby Union facing losses of up to £9 million ($11 million) if the game did not take place.

“We felt we had to make a stand, but the conversations that have taken place over the last 10 days or so have shown that some positive resolutions can be found,” Owens said.