    Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during a LIV Golf event at Trump National Doral in Miami on Oct. 30, 2022. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Playa del Carmen, Mexico – Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson are among the big names as the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf League opens its 2023 campaign on Friday.

The series of 54-hole events offering record purses of $25 million expands to 14 stops in seven nations, starting at Mexico’s Mayakoba resort.

Several big names were lured to LIV Golf from the U.S. PGA Tour, prompting a PGA ban that set up a court fight scheduled to begin in January 2024.

