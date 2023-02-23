Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson are among the big names as the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf League opens its 2023 campaign on Friday.

The series of 54-hole events offering record purses of $25 million expands to 14 stops in seven nations, starting at Mexico’s Mayakoba resort.

Several big names were lured to LIV Golf from the U.S. PGA Tour, prompting a PGA ban that set up a court fight scheduled to begin in January 2024.