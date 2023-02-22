Gareth Southgate’s “gentle revolution” as manager of England’s men’s soccer team is to be immortalized on the London stage in a play starring Joseph Fiennes.

“Dear England,” by playwright James Graham, is named after an open letter Southgate wrote to England fans in 2021, and is scheduled to open at the National Theatre in June.

Southgate, 52, was appointed in late 2016, when England was at a low ebb following a disastrous European Championship.