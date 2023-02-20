  • Japan's Risa Shimizu (left) and Mallory Swanson of the U.S. compete for the ball during their match at the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Japan's Risa Shimizu (left) and Mallory Swanson of the U.S. compete for the ball during their match at the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Nashville – U.S. striker Mallory Swanson grabbed her seventh goal in five games as the United States beat Japan 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville on Sunday.

The Americans followed Thursday’s triumph over Canada with their second victory to leave them perfectly placed going into their final game against Brazil on Wednesday.

But the U.S. women, who are preparing to defend their crown the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in July, had to survive some late scares against a Japan side that enjoyed plenty of midfield dominance but lacked the killer touch in front of goal.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW