U.S. striker Mallory Swanson grabbed her seventh goal in five games as the United States beat Japan 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville on Sunday.

The Americans followed Thursday’s triumph over Canada with their second victory to leave them perfectly placed going into their final game against Brazil on Wednesday.

But the U.S. women, who are preparing to defend their crown the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in July, had to survive some late scares against a Japan side that enjoyed plenty of midfield dominance but lacked the killer touch in front of goal.