Jayson Tatum scored a record 55 points and Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 184-175 to win the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and hand James his first loss in six times as captain.

Both namesake captains, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, made early exits with injuries. James left after bruising his right hand on the rim while making a dunk and Greek star Antetokounmpo due to a right wrist sprain he suffered three nights earlier.

That left the starring roles up for grabs and the All-Star Game MVP honors went to Boston Celtics star Tatum, who broke the old NBA All-Star Game record of 52 points scored by Anthony Davis in 2017.