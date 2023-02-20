Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months last year, has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, according to multiple reports Sunday.
Multiple U.S outlets cited unnamed sources in reporting that Griner has rejoined the team she helped lead to the 2014 WNBA crown.
Griner said after she was released in a prisoner exchange last December that she planned to return to her WNBA career.
