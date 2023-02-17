Brazil’s six-time World Player of the Year Marta made her return to action after a lengthy injury absence and promptly created the winning goal as Brazil beat Japan 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

Marta suffered an ACL knee ligament injury in late March while playing for the Orlando Pride and missed the rest of last season.

The game was played at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium and Brazil coach Pia Sundhage threw on Marta as an 68th-minute substitute in the opening game of the four-team tournament.