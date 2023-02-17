Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her seventh career world title — and 13th individual medal at the world championships — when she won the giant slalom in Meribel, France, on Thursday, but the American star batted away suggestions she was now the greatest of all time.

Shiffrin finished 0.12 seconds ahead of Italy’s Federica Brignone, with Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel rounding out the podium.

She now owns seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the world championships. She has won at least one gold every year since 2013 and her 13 medals have come from just 16 career races at the event.