Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes vowed to win more Super Bowl titles as the team celebrated with thousands of fans during a victory parade on Wednesday to mark their latest Super Bowl triumph.

A sea of thousands of red-shirted Chiefs fans braved chilly temperatures to line the parade route as open-top buses carrying Mahomes and his teammates made their way through the city.

Mahomes, who engineered a second-half comeback to seal the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and claim the second Super Bowl crown of his career, told fans he planned to be celebrating with them again next year.