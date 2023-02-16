  • Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the crowd during the team's victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Kansas City, Missouri – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes vowed to win more Super Bowl titles as the team celebrated with thousands of fans during a victory parade on Wednesday to mark their latest Super Bowl triumph.

A sea of thousands of red-shirted Chiefs fans braved chilly temperatures to line the parade route as open-top buses carrying Mahomes and his teammates made their way through the city.

Mahomes, who engineered a second-half comeback to seal the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and claim the second Super Bowl crown of his career, told fans he planned to be celebrating with them again next year.

