The Kansas City Chiefs’ scintillating 38-35 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles was a “bittersweet” sensation for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose brother Jason played for the vanquished Eagles.

Travis Kelce gave fans an exuberant dance celebration when he caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter on Sunday.

But he couldn’t help but think of his brother after winning his second Super Bowl title in four seasons.