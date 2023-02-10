Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will lead his team against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, was named the NFL MVP for the second time on Thursday.

Mahomes, broke the single-season record for total yards, surpassing Drew Brees’ previous mark, with 5,614 in a season where he led the league in touchdown passes with 41.

The quarterback led his team to top seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record and then battled through an ankle injury to take the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.