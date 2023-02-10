Shohei Ohtani, U.S. captain Mike Trout and three Cuban-born MLB standouts were among the players chosen to compete for their homelands at next month’s World Baseball Classic on Thursday.

The fifth edition of the global showdown is scheduled to run from March 8 to 21 with 20 teams competing in contests in Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

The defending champion Americans are led by Trout, a 31-year-old outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels and a three-time American League MVP.