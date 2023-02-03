Paris – “All the signals are green” for the Rugby World Cup in France said Jacques Rivoal, president of the organizing committee, who added he anticipated record profits.
The World Cup board met Thursday and approved a budget which foresees profits of €45-50 million ($49-54.5 million).
“We will be above the best that has been achieved in terms of financial results,” Rivoal said. “It will be redistributed to French rugby.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.