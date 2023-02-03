  • The Webb Ellis Cup is displayed during the 2023 Rugby World Cup draw in Paris on Dec. 14, 2020. | REUTERS
    The Webb Ellis Cup is displayed during the 2023 Rugby World Cup draw in Paris on Dec. 14, 2020. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – “All the signals are green” for the Rugby World Cup in France said Jacques Rivoal, president of the organizing committee, who added he anticipated record profits.

The World Cup board met Thursday and approved a budget which foresees profits of €45-50 million ($49-54.5 million).

“We will be above the best that has been achieved in terms of financial results,” Rivoal said. “It will be redistributed to French rugby.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW