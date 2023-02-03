“All the signals are green” for the Rugby World Cup in France said Jacques Rivoal, president of the organizing committee, who added he anticipated record profits.

The World Cup board met Thursday and approved a budget which foresees profits of €45-50 million ($49-54.5 million).

“We will be above the best that has been achieved in terms of financial results,” Rivoal said. “It will be redistributed to French rugby.