When Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts meet in next week's Super Bowl it will be the first time the NFL's title game will feature two Black starting quarterbacks, and the significance is resonating with both players.

Black quarterbacks have for years faced questions about their ability to lead teams and doubts about their suitability for the most important position in the game.

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar returning for his third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, has no doubts about the significance of both signal-callers being Black.