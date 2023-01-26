England international Joe Launchbury said Wednesday that financial uncertainty in European club rugby could persuade more players to follow in his footsteps and move to Japan.

The 31-year-old lock, who has won 65 caps for his country, left stricken English giants Wasps in November to sign a one-season deal with Toyota Verblitz in big-spending Japan Rugby League One.

Wasps and Worcester were relegated from English rugby’s Premiership in October after they entered administration as a result of unpaid tax bills.