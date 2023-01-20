Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisted Friday there was “no need” to alter scheduling at the tournament despite stinging criticism after the second latest finish at a Grand Slam ever.

Veteran Andy Murray battled through a five-set epic against home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis which ended at 4:05 a.m. Friday to reach the third round, calling the early hours conclusion “a bit of a farce.”

“I don’t know who it’s beneficial for. A match like that, we come here after the match, and that’s what the discussion is,” the 35-year-old Briton said after the five hours and 45 minutes spectacle, the longest of his career.