In a league where a 45-year-old Tom Brady remains the biggest star, playoff experience is invaluable, but on Saturday it was a rookie and a second-year quarterback who delivered breathtaking game-winning performances on the first day of the NFL postseason.

Rookie Brock Purdy threw three touchdowns and ran in another as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks after making an edgy start in the first half.

Purdy had been selected by the 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 draft — 262nd overall — earning him that year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” monicker, the cruel title given to last picks since 1976.