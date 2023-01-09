  • Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after earning her 82nd career World Cup victory on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to match the women's record set by Lindsey Vonn. | REUTERS
Kranjska Gora, Slovenia – Mikaela Shiffrin produced a skiing masterclass as she equaled Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record of 82 World Cup victories with a superb win in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Sunday.

The 27-year-old American produced two dominant runs to beat Italian Federica Brignone by 0.77 seconds. Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami was third, 0.97 behind Shiffrin.

“I was so nervous on this run, I even had a rash on my face, maybe a bit of that was because of ’82,'” a tearful Shiffrin said.

