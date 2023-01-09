Buffalo’s Nyheim Hines returned kickoffs 96 and 101 yards for touchdowns on Sunday and the Bills captured the No. 2 seed in the AFC with an emotional 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots, who were eliminated fromplayoff contention.

The Philadelphia Eagles took the top seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on the final day of the regular season.

But the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs after losing at home to the Detroit Lions 20-16, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to take the last available spot in the NFC.