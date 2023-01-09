Emotional tributes to hospitalized Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were followed by two stunning kickoff return touchdowns by Nyheim Hines, as the Bills secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC with an emotional 35-23 victory over New England on Sunday.

The Bills were playing for the first time since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was revived on the field last Monday.

With Hamlin tweeting supportive messages from the hospital, where he remains in intensive care, Buffalo won to set up a playoff game at home against the Miami Dolphins next week. The team dedicated the win to Hamlin, who spoke with his teammates during a video call after the game.