  • AFP-Jiji

Melbourne – Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka on Sunday pulled out of the opening Grand Slam of the year barely a week before its start, organizers said.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at AO2023,” the tournament said on Twitter. No reason for the Japanese star’s withdrawal was given.

