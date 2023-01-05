Zagreb – Mikaela Shiffrin moved to within one of Lindsey Vonn’s record for women’s World Cup wins by sealing victory in the slalom in Zagreb on Wednesday.
Shiffrin was in control from the start, laying down the fastest opening run in 48.93 seconds.
The 27-year-old American followed that with the fourth-fastest second leg — 47.49 seconds — for an aggregate of 1 minute, 31.42 seconds to finish 0.76 ahead of Slovak rival and Olympic champion Petra Vlhova, winner of the last three Zagreb slaloms.
